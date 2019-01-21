Angry over scolding, girl 'kills' neighbour's 2-year-old baby

crime

A girl studying in Class 10 was detained by Murbad police in the district Sunday for allegedly strangulating a neighbour's two-year-old baby.

The incident took place at Tulai village, said inspector Ajay Vasave of the local police. Manishka (2) went missing while playing near her house Saturday evening following which local people alongwith the police launched a search in the area, he said.

Suspecting that the 16-year-old girl who lived nearby might be involved in the child's disappearance, the police searched her house sometime after midnight and found the child's body concealed in the house, he said.

The two-year-old girl had been apparently strangulated though the autopsy report was not yet available, the inspector said. The accused was scolded by the victim's mother a few days ago and the girl wanted to take revenge which allegedly led her to commit the crime, he said. A case of murder under IPC section 302 has been registered.

