Anil Kapoor extends birthday wishes to Woh Saat Din co-star Padmini Kolhapure with throwback picture

Updated: 02 November, 2020 07:46 IST | ANI | Mumbai

Anil Kapoor posted a BTS picture on Twitter from the sets of the 1983 film to commemorate the birthday of his then co-star.

Pic courtesy/Anil Kapoor's Twitter account
Pic courtesy/Anil Kapoor's Twitter account

Taking a walk down the memory lane, Bollywood star Anil Kapoor on Sunday extended birthday wishes to his 'Woh Saat Din' co-star Padmini Kolhapure with a BTS throwback picture from the film.

The 'Welcome' star posted a BTS picture on Twitter from the sets of the 1983 film to commemorate the birthday of his then co-star.

In the picture, the duo is seen smilingly posing for the lens in a lush green backdrop of a garden. Donning a classic casual 80s look - Kapoor is seen sporting a yellow jacket, while Kolhapure, on the other hand, is seen sporting a white top and pants.

Extending the birthday wishes, the 'Slumdog Millionaire' star tweeted, "Happy Birthday @KolhapureP!! Forever grateful to you for doing Woh 7 Din and helping me take the first step towards my dream!!"

"Wishing you all the happiness always!" added Kapoor. Earlier in June, the 'Ram Lakhan' star celebrated 37 years of his ' 'Woh Saat Din' and looked back at how he "started as an actor" went on to become a "superstar".

Anil starred opposite Kolhapure in the film, which also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Raju Shrestha and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

First Published: 02 November, 2020 07:16 IST

