Anil Kapoor: Feels like only yesterday I shot for Slumdog Millionaire

hollywood

The film sought international acclaim for Anil Kapoor

The team of Slumdog Millionaire.

The globe celebrates a decade of Slumdog Millionaire on Wednesday, January 23. A film that made headlines and set a benchmark in so many ways. The multi-Academy award-winning film also brought megastar Anil Kapoor massive critical acclaim over the globe for his flamboyant and nuanced portrayal of game show's host, Prem Kumar.

While the film went on to become a game changer for the star, what few know is that it was Anil Kapoor's son, Gen- X actor HarshVardhan Kapoor, who actually convinced him to do the film.

Slumdog Millionaire was nominated for ten Academy Awards in 2009 and won eight—the most for any 2008 film—including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. It won seven BAFTA Awards including Best Film, five Critics' Choice Awards and four Golden Globes.

On the completion of 10 years of Slumdog Millionaire, Anil Kapoor says, "It feels like only yesterday that we were shooting for Slumdog Millionaire, and what a journey it has been since then! Many have called Slumdog a masterpiece, and I can honestly say that I'm honoured to have been a part of it."

Also Read: 10 years of Slumdog: Anil Kapoor on his first brush with Hollywood

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates