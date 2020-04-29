Anil Kapoor gets nostalgic, shares an unseen picture with Sridevi!

Not only Madhuri Dixit, but Anil Kapoor also created celluloid history with another legendary actress and that was none other than Sridevi. They did films that were not only made for commercial gains but posterity too. Their collaborations include Mr. India, Karma, Lamhe, Laadla, and Judaai. They also were a part of films like Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja and Mr. Bechara.

And now, taking to his Twitter Account, Kapoor shared a throwback photo with the legendary actress and it shall be a treat for all her fans. But the picture not only had the actress but veteran American photographer, Steve Mccurry too. He wrote- "Had no clue at the time that I was being shot by such a talented man! #SteveMccurry Thank you for capturing us and for bringing back memories with Sri ji...always a perfectionist." (sic)

Have a look right here:

Had no clue at the time that I was being shot by such a talented man! #SteveMccurry Thank you for capturing us and for bringing back memories with Sri ji...always a perfectionist pic.twitter.com/FepUkZ7RhB — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 28, 2020

The late Sridevi was hailed as the first female Superstar of Indian Cinema and became a rage at a mere age of 18 with the blockbuster success of Himmatwala. There was no looking back then and she continued starring in one massive success after another. Her most memorable films, apart from the ones mentioned above, include Chaalbaaz, Chandni, Khuda Gawah, English Vinglish, and Mom, for which she won the National Award for the Best Actress.

