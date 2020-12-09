Anil Kapoor issues clarification after the Indian Air Force raises objections to AK vs AK trailer

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has raised objections to actor Anil Kapoor wearing the wrong uniform and using abusive language in his upcoming film, AK vs AK. The IAF has also urged the streaming platform Netflix to remove the scenes with the discrepancies, a report in IANS states.

"The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn. @NetflixIndia @anuragkashyap72 #AkvsAk," read a tweet on the official Twitter handle of IAF.

The tweet was a response to Anil's post where he unveiled the trailer. "No more fooling the audience please. As promised, the REAL narrative of #AKvsAK from the REAL AK," he tweeted while sharing the trailer.

Now, the actor has posted a video on his Twitter account and issued a clarification after IAF's tweet. He said in his statement, "It has come to my attention that the trailer of my new film AK vs AK has offended some people as I'm wearing the Indian Air Force uniform while using unparliamentary language. I would like to sincerely offer my humble apologies for unintentionally hurting anyone's sentiments."

He added, "I'd just like to supply some context to hopefully make you understand how things came to be this way. My character in the film is in uniform because he's an actor playing the role of an officer. When he comes to know that his daughter has been kidnapped, the anger and rage that he portrays is that of a distraught father. It was only in the interest of staying true to the story that my character was still wearing the uniform during his quest of finding his daughter."

AK vs AK is a film shot within a film. The film is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, and is slated to release on December 24.

