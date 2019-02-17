Anil Kapoor keen on working in comic-capers; bags Anees Bazmee film

bollywood

The film Pagalpanti is described as a revenge thriller, which will go on floors in March. Buzz is that the film is about the drug mafia and will be shot in Goa

Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur

Anil Kapoor is said to have come on board for Mohit Suri's next project, which stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. This will be the first time the veteran actor is collaborating with Suri.

The film, described as a revenge thriller, will go on floors in March. Buzz is that the film is about the drug mafia and will be shot in Goa.

Talking about his upcoming projects, Anil Kapoor will be next seen in a comic caper. As Total Dhamaal inches towards release, the senior actor has already started working for yet another comic caper - Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti.

Talking about his conscious choice, Anil Kapoor said in an interview with mid-day, "The beauty of comedy lies in its writing. The gags and punches have to be sharp. There will be more pressure on actors if the writing isn't good. Fortunately, in most of my films, including Total Dhamaal, the writing is genuinely funny. It helped further that Induji [Indra Kumar, director] has impeccable comic timing."

If all goes well, Anil Kapoor may continue his love affair with the genre - rumours are rife that producer Firoz Nadiadwala is planning the third instalment in the Welcome series. Probe him on it, and he says, "I have been working with him for 33 years. Inshallah, there will be Welcome 3 and 4 soon."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates