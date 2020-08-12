Anil Kapoor shares his first photo shoot with late Rishi Kapoor

Anil Kapoor has revealed that he used to fondly call the late Rishi Kapoor as James. Anil shared the information on social media while reminiscing about their bond, sharing a throwback picture that features him with Rishi.

The snapshot Anil shared was from their first photo shoot together, ahead of the release of Yash Chopra's 1988 release "Vijay".

First Photoshoot with James for Vijay... it’s been 32 years... #32yearsofVijay pic.twitter.com/Z7Mh2DZjLE — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 11, 2020

"First Photoshoot with James for Vijay... it's been 32 years... #32yearsofVijay," he tweeted. In the image, the actors can be seen twinning in white.

Anil has revealed in the past that he called Rishi Kapoor "James" because the latter looked as dashing as Hollywood actor James Dean.

The multistarrer "Vijay" also starred Rajesh Khanna, Hema Malini, Meenakshi Sheshadri and Sonam. The story of the film is loosely based on the Amitabh Bachchan-Shashi Kapoor-Sanjeev Kumar superhit "Trishul", which Yash Chopra made in 1978.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30 after a two-year battle with leukemia.

