Anil Kapoor turns 62, excited to work with his kids

After teaming up with Sonam, birthday boy Anil looks forward to share screen space with son

Anil Kapoor

In the words of Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor is the quintessential young man of Bollywood and he only turns a year younger today. On his 62nd birthday, the senior actor tells mid-day, "Given the kind of schedules each of us has, birthdays have come to mean the few times that we try to come together as a family.

As you grow older, the grandiosity of your birthday means less than celebrating quality time with those you love. I intend to spend the entire day with my family, if we can make that happen."



Harshvardhan Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor

The actor will soon start prepping for Karan Johar's Takht, which reportedly sees him as Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. Word has it that Kapoor will undergo extensive physical transformation and pile on the kilos for his part. Categorically mum on the magnum opus, he steers the conversation towards Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which has him share screen space with daughter Sonam K Ahuja for the first time.

"It is extremely special to me - not because it's my first movie with Sonam, but also because it's a story that is heartwarming and heartwrenching at the same time. Every person who watches the film will find bit of his/her own life in it."

Incidentally, 2019 will also see him turn reel parent to son Harshavardhan Kapoor in the Abhinav Bindra biopic. "Harsh reminds me of my younger days. It's an exhilarating experience for a father to work with his children, and I am getting to live it twice over next year," he gushes.

