Anil Kumble and family make their vote count in Karnataka

May 13, 2018, 11:55 IST | A Correspondent

He tweeted this picture and captioned it, "We have!!! Have You!!! #KarnatakaElections2018."

Anil Kumble

Former India cricket captain and head coach Anil Kumble cast his vote along with his wife and daughter during the Karnataka Assembly Elections on Saturday. He tweeted this picture and captioned it, "We have!!! Have You!!! #KarnatakaElections2018."

