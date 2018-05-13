Anil Kumble and family make their vote count in Karnataka

He tweeted this picture and captioned it, "We have!!! Have You!!! #KarnatakaElections2018."

Former India cricket captain and head coach Anil Kumble cast his vote along with his wife and daughter during the Karnataka Assembly Elections on Saturday. He tweeted this picture and captioned it, "We have!!! Have You!!! #KarnatakaElections2018."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates