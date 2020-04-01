Anil Kumble contributes in battle to 'bowl out' COVID-19

Former India captain Anil Kumble on Tuesday joined the bandwagon to help India fight the Coronavirus pandemic as the legendary leg-spinner made his contributions to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund as well Karnataka Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

"To bowl out #Covid19India we all need to come together and fight this battle. I have made my humble contributions to #PMCaresFund #PMNRF and #CMReliefFund. Please do #StaySafeStayHome," Kumble said in a tweet without disclosing the amount. Neeraj donates R3 lakh Asian Games gold medal-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra donated a total of Rs 3 lakh to the central and Haryana state relief funds to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Chopra is currently in self-isolation at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala after flying back from a training trip in Turkey.

"I have donated a sum of Rs 2 Lakh to #PMCARES fund and Rs 1 Lakh to the Haryana Covid Relief Fund. I hope we all can come together in our own individual capacities to bring relief during this time and help our nation overcome this pandemic," he tweeted. TTFI pledges Rs 5 lakh The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) pledged R5 lakh to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

"The TTFI, as a part of its social responsibility, decided to contribute in its own small way a sum of R5 lakh to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund," TTFI said in a statement. "A cheque for the amount was sent to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), which had requested all National Sports Federations (NSFs) to make contributions to the Fund," it added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever