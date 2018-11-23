Anil Kumble and Venkatesh Prasad with wives, PV Sindhu at Deepika-Ranveer's wedding reception

cricket

PV Sindhu, Anil Kumble and Venkatesh Prasad were few of the sports stars that attended Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception in Bengaluru

Anil Kumble with wife and PV Sindhu at Deepika-Ranveer's wedding reception

After a dreamy destination wedding in Italy, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their marriage with close friends and family in Bengaluru and like always the pair colour-coordinated their outfits.

Ranveer Singh looked dapper in a Rohit Bal outfit, a black sherwani with golden embroidery, which complemented Deepika Padukone wore a shiny golden silk saree with full-sleeved ivory blouse gifted by her mother Ujjala. The actress completed the look with multiple strings of pearl, a heavy emerald-diamond chokar, matching earnings and gajra in her hair. Ranveer and Deepika's look was styled by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Quite a few prominent sports personalities also attended the Bengaluru reception. Former cricketer Anil Kumble posed with his wife Chethana Ramatheertha as the couple attended Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception in Bengaluru.

Badminton star P. V. Sindhu posed with her sister P. V. Divya as they attended the wedding reception of Bollywood power-couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, held in Bengaluru.

Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad attended Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception in Bengaluru with his wife Jayanthi Prasad.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates