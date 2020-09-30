Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury: Want to start a discussion with Priyanka Chopra Jonas again

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has several international projects on her plate, including the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel. But if the actor is on the lookout for a Hindi film outing, she need not look any further than filmmaker Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. Post the success of Pink (2016), the director was in advanced talks with Chopra for a suspense thriller. While the project did not materialise then, Chowdhury — who is back on the Hindi film circuit with the short film, Rules of the Game — says he is keen to revisit the subject with the actor.

"That script is still with me. If given a chance, I would like to start the discussion again. I would love to do the film with Priyanka because she is a fascinating actress," says the director, adding that he will need some time to "reconstruct the script."



Chowdhury

The duo had several discussions in 2017, with rumours suggesting that Chopra had liked the story so much that she was keen to co-produce the film. Ask him why the movie hit a roadblock, and Chowdhury says, "Priyanka got busy with a show in the US then. She had several other commitments as well."

For now though, the National Award-winning director is neck-deep in prep for his next that goes on floors in January 2021. "It is a social thriller. Shoojit [Sircar, producer of Pink] and I will collaborate soon, but I have committed to another studio for this movie. Shoojit is a friend; we spoke about 15 days ago and he asked me about my future films."

