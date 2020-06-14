Anita Hassanandani pens an emotional letter as her father-in-law passes away

Television actress Anita Hassanandani's father-in-law passed away, recently. In an emotional note on social media, the actress and her businessman husband Rohit Reddy shared the news of the demise. Mourning his father's death, Rohit Reddy wrote on social media, Dad, you will be missed! You were, are and will always be my Hero! Here's little prayer: May the sacred heart of Jesus be adored, glorified, loved and preserved throughout the world now and forever. Sacred Heart of Jesus, pray for us. St. Jude worker of miracles, pray for us. St. Jude helper of the hopeless pray for us. [sic]"

Rohit shared a picture where he is holding his father's hand:

On the other hand, Anita Hassanandani poured her heart out, remembering her father-in-law in an emotional post. She wrote: No love like a father’s. I lost my dad when I was 16 and since was looking forward to my marriage so my father-in-law could fill that void. Papa you treated me just like yours loved me more than Rohit. I was fortunate to have you in my life. Since I met you I prayed that If Rohit is half as loving, half as genuine, half as caring, half as giving,half as real, half as willing, half as strong, half as honest, half as sincere, have as innocent, half as amazing as you were I’ve married the right man. Thank you for everything. You will be missed every second and be in our hearts forever. I’m sure you are in a better place where my dad is too... do meet him for drinks. Love you. R.I.P

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) onJun 13, 2020 at 3:12am PDT

Anita's friends from the industry, Ekta Kapoor, Ankita Bhargava, Vikas Gupta, Jay Bhanushali, Gauahar Khan and Bharti Singh asked her to stay strong and offered their condolences.

Ekta Kapoor said, "Rip! Be strong tashuuuuuu."

Bharti Singh wrote, "love u uncle Rip. big big hug to @anitahassanandani and @rohitreddygoa" and Ankita Bhargava commented, "Lots of love and a big hug to U and Ro! RIP Uncle!"

Mushtaq Sheikh wrote, "Loooove you Nuts. You are a doll. Big hug. Take care of yourself and Ro [sic]"

Neena Kulkarni commented, "This is such sad news . @anitahassanandani @rohitreddygoa heartfelt condolences to your family."

Remembering Rohit Reddy's father, Pearl V Puri commented, "UncleJi you were the sweetest. RIP" Vahbiz Dorabjee wrote, "Really sorry for your loss. May his soul rest in peace [sic]"

Kishwer Merchant also offered her condolences. She wrote, "So sorry ani.. my condolences, stay strong and take care of Ro and aunty [sic]"

Sana Khaan commented, "Loads of Love and strength to you and your family [sic]", while Karanveer Bohra wrote, "So sorry to hear this, plz accept my condolences and strength to the entire family"

Sharad Malhotra too mourned the demise, saying, "My Heartfelt condolences and prayers are with u & family. Take good care of yourselves..lots of love [sic]

