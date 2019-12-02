Anjana Sukhani reveals she battled clinical depression which led to a 2-year sabbatical

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Anjana Sukhani made her Bollywood debut with the 2005 film Hum Dum, and went on to star in popular films like Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love, Golmaal Returns, Shaandaar, and others. The actress, however, had been missing from the scene since 2017 when she was last seen in the film Coffee with D, which also starred Sunil Grover and Zakir Husain.

Now, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Anjana Sukhani has explained her absence, saying that she was battling clinical depression, which led to her 2-year sabbatical from work. She shared that two years ago, she lost her aunt to cancer, and soon after that, her maternal grandmother, too, passed away, after which she found it hard to focus on work.

Anjana told the publication, "My maasi was not married, so I was with her in the hospital all the time, including during the chemotherapy sessions. The pain and suffering she went through in that one year changed a lot of things in me." The actress recalled how her aunt would reward her with little gifts for even the tiniest achievement. She further shared, "There were other gifts and if she cooked any of my favourite dishes and I wasn't around to eat them, she always called to let me know I was missed."

It was while speaking to her brother that Anjana realised she was battling depression. She said, "I kept telling him that some days I felt lost and hated speaking to anyone even on the phone when I was in this dark place, while on other days I was my usual bubbly self. That's when he suggested that I seek professional help."

The actress then sought professional help; she shared, "On the first day, I don't think my therapist even spoke a word; all I remember is blurting out my feelings in tears. Sometimes, it's easier to confide in strangers who won't judge you. The treatment went on for four months and though once in a while, I still have a low day, but I am mostly happy now."

Looks like Anjana Sukhani's sabbatical is coming to an end now. She will soon be seen in Good Newwz in which she will portray the role of a lawyer.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever