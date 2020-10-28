Ankit Shaw Speaks About Breaking Stereotypes, Says 'A True Artist Steps Out Of His Comfort Zone'

Since ages, there has been a saying that nothing in life is impossible if you can dream about it. Making dreams into reality, Ankit Shaw made his entry as an emcee and has not just taken Kolkata buy storm but has also made his mark across India. He never believes in doing what is prescribed and has always dared to be different from others. Before stepping into the world of emcees, the 23-year old was a crime journalist, cultural presenter and a content writer. He believes that to be the best, one must excel and broaden himself/herself to every field. Being the pride of Kolkata, he bagged the title of Mr. Bengal International 2018 and he recently won the title of Rubaru Mr. India Face of West Bengal 2020.

His work has taken him to different cities of India and the world. At this young age, he delivered his TEDx speech and motivated thousands about his life struggle. He said, "Learning should always be a habit no matter if you are young or old. Everyone has the capability to do things. I never planned to be an anchor, but things happened certainly. Absolute hard work, dedication and wide vision are necessary to get ahead in life." Till date, the young anchor has hosted more than 1000 shows all over India and other parts of the world. Some of the key aspects behind his success are – perseverance, consistency, working on deadlines and being unique.

"We artists have to constantly sell and market ourselves because what you show is what you ultimately receive. An artist must first figure out his USP and then market accordingly. It is really important to stand apart from all. It has been 2 years since I have been in the emcee industry and I believe to improve myself with each passing day. Besides this, Shaw has also broken stereotypes at many of his events. The anchor has worn a ghagra and has hosted events with flaunting his makeup whenever required. "A true artist is someone who steps out of his comfort zone", he added. These qualities make Ankit Shaw one of the most versatile and talented emcees who has done a lot of events including press conferences, launch events, social events, wedding reception and corporate events.

