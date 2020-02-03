Ankit Tiwari on working with Mohit Suri: He understands my sensibilities, and I learn from him

Unveiled online a week ago, Malang's Phir na mile kabhi marks Ankit Tiwari's third association with Mohit Suri after Aashiqui 2 (2013) and Ek Villian (2014). "However, unlike the songs of those films, like Sun raha hai na tu, and Teri galliyan, this track is soothing. While those numbers were deep and meaningful, this one is the kind that people will enjoy while driving. It's a chilled romantic ballad," says Tiwari, who has cracked the recipe to delivering a hit track in a Suri-directed film.

"He understands my sensibilities, and I learn from him. Malang is a contemporary film, throwing light on how the youth treat their life. The film is colourful."

Mohit Suri

As the Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer gears up for release, Tiwari has trained his focus to lending the finishing touches to Sadak 2's Tum se hi, which will be presented in two versions. "It has a male and female edition. It's a big deal for me to work on a film that marks [Mahesh] Bhatt sa'ab's return to direction after so many years. He harboured a different kind of passion for this film. Everyone, including Alia and Pooja Bhatt have been involved in the music of this movie. Alia sat in on four meetings. It makes the process of composing even more exciting."

Music milestone

2001:

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy's work on Dil Chahta Hai set the bar for composers. For years to come, composers would compare their soundtracks to that of the film, which included numbers like Tanhayee and Koi kahe

