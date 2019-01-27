Ankita Lokhande hosts a special screening of Manikarnika

bollywood

Ankita Lokhande who has been receiving raving reviews for her performance in her debut film Manikarnika hosted a special screening last night for family and close friends. Ankita Lokhande is overwhelmed with the response she has received for her performance as Jhalkari Bai in the film, she shared her happiness with family and friends who attended the screening last night in Mumbai.

Amongst the attendees were some popular name from the industry Ganesh Acharya, Sharad and Keeti Kelkar, Karishma Tanna, Rashami Desai, Vikas Gupta and many more.

In a recent interview, The 34-year-old actress, who is fondly remembered as Archana from the TV show Pavitra Rishta, says she wanted to bring out her brave side and she got to show that as Jhalkari Bai. There are many statues in the honour of Jhalkari Bai but yet she is one true unsung hero. To give her 100 percent to the character, Ankita trained in horse-riding and sword fighting for 30-35 days, under the guidance of Hollywood action director, Nick Powell. While the audience is ready to witness the epic drama, Ankita Lokhande's action will definitely add up to the excitement.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is based on the life journey of warrior queen Rani Laxmibai. The film, which released on Friday, also stars Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi and Danny Denzongpa.

