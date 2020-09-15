Search

Ankita Lokhande on 3 months of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Time flies fast

Updated: 15 September, 2020 07:55 IST | IANS | Mumbai

As the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput completed three months, Ankita Lokhande took to her Twitter account to pen a note on how time flies fast.

Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Ankita Lokhande
Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Ankita Lokhande

Ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has remembered Sushant Singh Rajput with an emotional post three months after his death.

"Time flies fast. Life goes on at its own pace.. But some memories can never be forgotten of our dearest ones. You will always remain in our thoughts Sushant," Ankita tweeted from her verified account on Monday.

Have a look right here:

She tagged the post with #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand and #itsalready3monthstoday.

Monday marks three months of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away in Mumbai on June 14.

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a new song titled "Josh-e-jahaan" created in memory of the late actor on her unverified Twitter account on Monday morning.

Sharing the song, Shweta wrote: "It has been 90 Days Bhai left his physical body. This song is dedicated to honor and celebrate his ever-felt presence in our lives. #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand"

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 15 September, 2020 07:48 IST

Tags

ankita lokhandeSushant Singh Rajputtelevision newsEntertainment News

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK