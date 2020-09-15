Ankita Lokhande on 3 months of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Time flies fast

Ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has remembered Sushant Singh Rajput with an emotional post three months after his death.

"Time flies fast. Life goes on at its own pace.. But some memories can never be forgotten of our dearest ones. You will always remain in our thoughts Sushant," Ankita tweeted from her verified account on Monday.

Have a look right here:

Time flies fast .

Life goes on at its own pace

But some memories can never be forgotten of our dearest ones.

You will always remain in our thoughts Sushant . #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand #itsalready3monthstoday @shwetasinghkirt @vikirti @jainvick pic.twitter.com/Ij452X02Qk — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) September 14, 2020

She tagged the post with #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand and #itsalready3monthstoday.

Monday marks three months of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away in Mumbai on June 14.

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a new song titled "Josh-e-jahaan" created in memory of the late actor on her unverified Twitter account on Monday morning.

Sharing the song, Shweta wrote: "It has been 90 Days Bhai left his physical body. This song is dedicated to honor and celebrate his ever-felt presence in our lives. #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand"

