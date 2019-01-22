Ankita Lokhande promotes her Bollywood debut Manikarnika in Indore

bollywood

Ankita Lokhande made sure that her parents accompanied her for the press conference

Ankita Lokhande visited hometown Indore for the promotions of her debut film, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She made sure that her parents accompanied her for the press conference.

The actor believes that her parents are her strength and wanted them to be a part of her new beginning. Ankita plays Jhalkari Bai in the Kangana Ranaut-starrer.

Ankita Lokhande says her parents have been her pillars of strength through all the ups and downs. "I owe every bit of my career and appreciation I have been receiving to my parents, they have been my pillars of strength through all the ups and downs," Ankita told IANS.

"They have always taught me to stand for what is right and never let anyone bring you down. I am overwhelmed to see the pride in my parents' eyes," she added. Ankita got popular as Archana from TV show Pavitra Rishta.

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi captures the life story of Rani Laxmibai. Kangana Ranaut will be bringing her life alive on the big screen. Ankita will be seen playing the role of Jhalkari Bai.

Produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti, the movie will release on January 25.

