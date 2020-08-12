Ankita Lokhande shares 'prayers and positivity' for Sushant Singh Rajput amid Supreme Court hearing

Ankita Lokhande, ex-girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared with fans her prayers for justice, over the verdict of the Supreme Court hearing on Tuesday. Anikta's reaction came in response to a tweet by Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Tuesday morning, from the latter's unverified account. "I request everyone to pray for a positive outcome of the Supreme Court hearing. #Warriors4Sushant #LetsPray #Godiswithus #JusticeforSushantSingRajput," wrote Shweta.

I request everyone to pray for a positive outcome of the Supreme Court hearing. #Warriors4Sushant #LetsPray #Godiswithus #JusticeforSushantSingRajput — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 11, 2020

Reacting to the tweet, Ankita on Tuesday afternoon tweeted from her verified account: "Always di, prayers and positivity."

Always di âÂ¤ï¸Âprayers and positivity âÂ¤ï¸Â https://t.co/CbroKEztLJ — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 11, 2020

On Tuesday, the apex court was hearing arguments on a petition filed by the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai. The Supreme Court has reportedly reserved its judgement for the petition, and the next date of hearing in the case is on August 13, Thursday.

