Ankita Lokhande to Vicky Jain: I am sorry because of me you have to face criticism

Ankita Lokhande shared a post of gratitude for her fiance Vicky Jain. The actress posted a sweet message with a black and white picture on social media and thanked Vicky for being the pillar of support in her life. Looking at the photo, it seems like it was clicked during one of their special moments spent together.

On the professional front, Ankita Lokhande kickstarted her acting career with Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta which aired from 2009 to 2014. It chronicled the love story of Manav Deshmukh (Sushant Singh Rajput) a car mechanic, and Archana Karanjkar (Ankita Lokhande) a lesser educated girl. Hiten Tejwani portrayed the role of Manav between 2011-2014. The show also starred actors like Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani, and veteran Marathi actress Usha Nadkarni, among others.

Ankita made her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika, along with Kangana Ranaut. Talking about Kangana's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, the film released on January 25 last year. Kangana played the title role and the film also marked her debut as a director. Kangana has also named her production house Manikarnika Films after her directorial debut film.

