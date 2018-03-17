Ankita Raina in final at Gwalior

India's top singles player, Ankita Raina reached her first final of 2018 when her semi-final opponent Yana Sizikova retired from the contest of the USD 25,000 ITF event due to dizziness, here today



India's top singles player, Ankita Raina reached her first final of 2018 when her semi-final opponent Yana Sizikova retired from the contest of the USD 25,000 ITF event due to dizziness, here today. Ankita, ranked 255, was cruising 6-2, 4-0 when the Russian threw in the towel, complaining of sickness.

