Ankur Tiwari's official statement on Vinod Kambli's wife's scuffle with his dad

On Sunday afternoon, musician Ankur Tiwari and ex-Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli had an ugly brawl with each other at a suburban mall

On Sunday afternoon, music composer Ankur Tiwari was at Malad's Inorbit Mall. Ankur was accompanied by family, musician-brother Ankit Tiwari, wife, daughter and father. Around the same time, present at the venue was former cricketer Vinod Kambli with wife Andrea. While both the families were around the gaming zone, they got into a brawl with each other.

Vinod Kambli and his wife Andrea accused Ankur Tiwari's father of touching the latter "inappropriately" at the mall. Later, Kambli tweeted the incident to the Mumbai Police saying, "Some miscreants tried to touch my wife inappropriately, When questioned, brought his sons n tried to come to blows. Sadly, Women safety on question once again (sic)."

However, Ankur Tiwari has issued a statement defending the accusation. The statement reads, "It's quite shocking to see this kind of behaviour from a cricketer whose represented our nation , my father being aged has been assaulted by Vinod Kambli's wife and when we went to intervene Kambli pushed us around . Not on any cost are we going to sit tight or take this lightly , this behaviour can not be tolerate , it's happen to us and we hope doesn't happen to anyone else . We have filed a complaint and we have full faith in the judiciary to take action against this (sic)."

Ankit Tiwari's father has filed a police complaint against former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli's wife at Mumbai's Bangur Nagar Police Station. Ankit's father, Raj Kumar Tiwari on Sunday claimed that Kambli's wife Andrea Hewitt allegedly assaulted the 59-year-old by punching him in a Mumbai mall. She did not stop there and even took off her sandals to beat him.

However, Kambli and his wife alleged that RK Tiwari deliberately brushed his hand against Andrea.

