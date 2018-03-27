Anna Faris was annoyed by fan outcry over Chris Pratt split

Faris said she was annoyed at how some people mourned their break-up and dramatically proclaimed 'love is dead', after holding the pair up as an example of the perfect couple



Actor Anna Faris has said she was angered by the social media reaction to her split from Hollywood star Chris Pratt. The duo separated in August last year after eight years of marriage, and identical divorce papers were filed in December, with both citing irreconcilable differences.

Faris said she was annoyed at how some people mourned their break-up and dramatically proclaimed "love is dead", after holding the pair up as an example of the perfect couple. "I had a little bit of a childish feeling like, 'Oh, come on, f*****g grow up,' like, a little anger. Chris and I did talk about, like, 'Oh boy¿ (we're letting fans down)', and we got on the Twitter feed (messages like), 'Love is dead' and 'relationship goals¿'," she said on the podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard.

The 41-year-old actor, however, believes they were partly to blame for having "cultivated the idea of¿ this beautiful family" with their previous social media photos. "I do think, we obviously cultivated something (the idea of a perfect relationship), and it was rewarding for a while, like, 'Oh, people seem to think that we got all this s*** (sorted), that's nice!'," she said.

Faris is not sure if she would be willing to walk down the aisle again in future. "I need to figure out what the purpose (of marriage) is. Is it safe for your children? Is it convention? Is it so other people respect your relationship more? For me, I'm just not quite sure where it fits," she said.

