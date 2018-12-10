Kulbhushan Kharbanda's daughter to get married at Umaid Bhawan Palace

bollywood

Kulbhushan Kharbanda's daughter to get married on December 16 and 17 include a mehendi, sangeet, haldi and reception

Shruti Kharbanda and Kulbhushan Kharbanda

Kulbhushan Kharbanda's daughter Shruti is all set to tie the knot with fiancé Rohit Navale at the Umaid Bhavan Palace, Jodhpur. The wedding festivities on December 16 and 17 include a mehendi, sangeet, haldi and reception. There is a dress code for every event. The veteran actor, who was seen in the web series, Mirzapur, has relocated to Pune and comes to Mumbai only for his shoots.

Before this, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas exchanged vows at Umaid Bhavan in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Not on this, Isha Ambani too is getting married in Udaipur with Anand Piramal. It seems like everyone desires a fairytale wedding, and they are getting one!

Mirzapur is a nine-episode series produced under the banner Excel Entertainment. Mirzapur is a lawless land filled with moments of heart-pounding action where the only rules are laid by none other than Kaleen Bhaiya aka Pankaj Tripathi. With heart-pounding action, violence at an operatic scale, gangsters with sharp minds and dry humour, Mirzapur is a hinterland story that is as raw as it gets, the makers say.

The thrilling and gripping crime drama stars an ensemble cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, and Amit Sial promising a powerhouse of talent in the same frame. Created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur is directed by Gurmeet Singh.

