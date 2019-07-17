Another senior PDP leader resigns from party

national

Srinagar: Senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader, Muhammad Khalil Bandh had allegedly resigned from the party on Wednesday claiming that he was ignored after the death of Mufti Muhammad Sayeed. He had submitted his resignation from the basic membership of the PDP.

In a letter addressed to the PDP president, Bandh said he was feeling suffocated because his advice as a senior leader was always ignored after the death of Mufti Muhammad Sayeed who had painstakingly created the party.

Khalil Bandh was a three-time minister and former MLA and had won the Pulwama assembly seat for the PDP in 2002, 2008 and 2014 assembly elections.

The PDP has been facing a political upheaval since the PDP-BJP ruling coalition headed by Mehbooba Mufti collapsed last June.

Top leaders of the party including Imran Ansari, Altaf Bukhari, Basharat Bukhari, Javaid Mustafa Mir and some former MLAs have already deserted the party.

Mufti who contested the Lok Sabha elections 2019 from the Anantnag constituency lost to Justice (retd.) Hasnain Masoodi of the National Conference.

With inputs from IANS

