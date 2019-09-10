Another shootout at the movies from Ekta Kapoor?

Six years after Shootout At Wadala (2013), buzz is that Ekta Kapoor and her team of writers are giving shape to the third instalment in the series. As the tentative title Shootout At Byculla suggests, the crime thriller will be set in the South Mumbai address and will apparently be an amalgamation of several encounters that have taken place in the city. A source reveals, "The makers were going back and forth over the last few months regarding the story and have finally reached a consensus.

Unlike the previous two offerings, this film will not be based on a specific incident. Instead, the writers have taken inspiration from several encounters in Mumbai, and have even referred to S Hussain Zaidi’s book, Byculla To Bangkok, while developing the material. While Sanjay Gupta will helm the actioner, the cast is yet to be determined. It is heard that Sanjay is keen to bring the cast of the first two instalments together in this outing. If all goes as planned, the project will roll in the first quarter of 2020."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates