Anoushka Shankar no longer has a uterus; urges women to speak about sexual health

Anoushka Shankar through her Instagram post revealed that she underwent surgery where she had to get her uterus removed, and urged women to speak about things related to sexual health.

Anoushka Shankar shared this picture on her Instagram account.

Anoushka Shankar, who is a prominent and renowned sitarist revealed that she "no longer" has a uterus and she had to go through two surgeries last month. It was through an Instagram post that she shared the details about her surgery.

The 38-year-old took to her Instagram account on Friday and wrote about the "double surgery" she underwent. Calling her post as 'Lady Bits,' she wrote: "As of last month, I no longer have a uterus. I had a double surgery: a gynaecological-oncologist performed a hysterectomy due to my large fibroids, which made my uterus as big as if it were six months pregnant, and an incredible surgeon removed multiple further tumours from my abdomen (which I blessedly then heard were all benign). One tumour had grown through my muscles and was visibly protruding from my stomach. There were 13 tumours in all."

Daughter of the late internationally-acclaimed sitarist Ravi Shankar, Anoushka revealed that she went in "short-term depression" as she realised that this would act as a huge obstacle in reproducing. Her note further read: "The news triggered fears about my womanliness, my possible desire to have more children in the future, the fear of dying in surgery and leaving my kids without a mother, the effect the changes may have on my sex life and more. I spoke to friends and family about my news and was shocked to discover how many women had hysterectomies although I'd never known they had."

Through this post, she encouraged more and more women to come out in the open and speak about it, if the phenomena is so common. Anoushka wondered "why the surgery wasn't talked about more if it was so common."

Keeping forth her own surgery as an example, the sitarist asserted: "I look back and grieve for my younger self and all the girls I knew, for how much we were expected to cope with in silence. I've always thought of myself as someone who comfortably shares most thoughts and experiences. Yet I look back and realise I allowed my internalised embarrassment and shame around sexual health, and my periods, in particular, to remain unchallenged all these years."

Sonam Kapoor responded to her post and appreciated Anoushka for writing on this subject. The Zoya Factor actress wrote: "Strong and talented. These are the things that make you whole and a complete woman who is thoroughly beautiful. All my love and energy (sic)"

