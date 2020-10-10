Ansh Pandit alias Pranav Kumar from Gaziabaad is all set for a web series

Ansh Pandit debut a web series Prayag Raj directed by Anish Sharon Khan and he thanks him for giving him an opportunity in his upcoming web series. He has done wonders just at the age of 19 with his Tiktok mantra making him a social media star overnight. This young boy with no family support or a big daddy in the industry managed all by himself and today is one the renowned star of the nation.

Mukesh Tiwari, Sameekshaa Gaur, Adhyayan Suman and Arham Abbasi Akash Chowdhary in a new web series The Prayag Raj has always updated its readers about the latest development from TV and Digital space.

As per our sources, a new series named The Prayag Raj is produced by Vision Movie Makers helmed by Raju Rai Singhaniya. It is directed and written by Anish Sharon Khan. Lucknow Uttar Pradesh Line Producer Brijesh Sharma. The Casting Director of the series is Sonu Singh Rajput. The platform for the series is Hungama Play

Tik Tok proved a blessing in disguise as he started making videos of humorous shayaris allowing him garner a huge fan following. He also got the chance to work with top actors like Saqib Saleem. The actor's interest lays in web series particularly the ones which are made in the backdrop of rural stories.

Now, coming to the cast, we hear popular actors Mukesh Tiwari (Golmaal), Sameekshaa Gaur (Why Cheat India), Adhyayan Suman (Raaz – The Mystery Continues), Arham Abbasi (Game Over) are on-board to play pivotal roles in the series. We reached out to the actors and spokesperson at Hungama Play for a comment but did not get revert.

So, with the vision to be an actor, he headed to Mumbai as he was stubborn enough to tread his path and Tik Tok helped him to make his dreams come true. He was able to get as many fans on social media as he always wanted to have in life.

He loves Saqib Saleem and intends to follow in his footsteps as the actor. This is just the start of this young man as he intends to go a long way in his professional career. He wants to do big roles in Bollywood films and TV shows. Thus now waiting for the right opportunity to knock his door. In the meantime, he is prepared to take a plunge in the industry doing big as he gets something tangible in his way.

