Anterleen Singh, a successful entrepreneur reaping the benefits of his business skills

Anterleen Singh Vohra was just 17 when he joined his diversified family business Vohra Ventures. As his interest was in Media sector he pursued his Televison entertainment business. Today, at 23, he is now the CEO of Fateh TV channel and is using all his knowledge and expertise to upgrade the experience of television entertainment.

During these years, he kept applying all the latest knowledge and understanding as an intern to the business. That is why, at a very early age, he started managing all his family business ventures and is now grabbing eyeballs for the work he is doing through his Television channels.

He did his schooling from Sacred Heart Convent School, Ludhiana and pursued Bachelor of Commerce while helping his father in his business side by side. However, he felt that he needed more of international exposure and expertise in the finance field in order to flourish his business. So he decided to continue his further studies from the Queen Mary University of London and did a Masters in Finance. This international experience broadened his vision for the TV channels.

After finishing his higher studies, Anterleen is all set to expand his dad’s business at a global level. He is now able to handle diversified family business and deal with the requirements of sectors like Cable Distribution Network, Hotel Industry and Television Industry. Since he believes in quality over quantity of content, Anterleen Singh was instrumental in launching youth-centric concepts through his new venture i.e. Beyond Stories. He mentioned, ‘He is working in collaboration on this new project. As this project will focus to provide a platform to the content creators who are good at stand up & gimmicks and aspire to make short films & series makers & much more. Beyond Stories Media actively look to collaborate with the creators who are looking for a platform to present their talent in front of the world. He is all set to launch this new project in the coming days.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a nationwide lockdown and people are channelizing their inner chefs to make tasty and healthy food. Everyone from millennials to Gen Z, from boomers to their seniors, people across age groups and geographical boundaries are picking up the ladle. Because of reports of COVID-19 transmission due to food delivery, many of us have resorted to eating only home cooked meals. People are now trying to create new fine-dine dishes or recreate the cuisines of their native communities and hometowns. This, in turn, has made several food bloggers into lockdown stars. The nationwide lockdown due to the rapid spread of Covid19 has recorded a substantial spike in traffic to the food blogging sites. Moreover, YouTube saw a surge in subscriber-base during the 45 days of the lockdown. Certain genres that have seen significant increase in viewership are Food and Recipe, Information, and Gaming. YouTube and Instagram recorded a fourfold increase in food channel viewership in the month of April and May. He say, ‘This gave him a thought to launch a digital food channel “Hungry Girl”. They are using their channel to create guides for everyone from nervous beginners learning the basics to seasoned cooks looking for new ideas with the limited resources available and they are getting a very positive response from their audience.

