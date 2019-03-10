Anti-Narcotics Cell busts foreign drug peddlers in Mumbai

crime

The three teams - Bandra ANC unit, Ghatkopar ANC unit and Azad Maidan ANC unit took down four foreign nationals and seized drugs worth Rs 42 lakhs

Representational image

Sanjay Barve, the new city commissioner instructed the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai crime branch with a new plan of action to keep the city clean from drug peddlers and addicts. The three teams - Bandra ANC unit, Ghatkopar ANC unit and Azad Maidan ANC unit on Friday night managed to nab four foreign nationals and seized drugs worth Rs 42 lakhs.

According to the sources, the Bandra unit team arrested one foreign national identified as Chikwu Jerom Amen (27), a resident of Mira Road with 30 gm of cocaine worth Rs 1.5 lakh from Dada Bhai Road, Andheri. The Ghatkopar unit on their patrolling duty led by PSI Charu Chavan and under the supervision of PI Shashank Shelke apprehended two foreign nationals near Maharashtra Nagar Best bus stop at Panvel-Sion lane in Mankhurd with one kilogram of MD (Mephedrone) in a plastic bag. The two accused identified as Kanu Child Christain (31), a resident of Nalasopara east and Evans Larry Gorge (38), a resident of Vasai, were arrested with a total value of drugs worth Rs 4 lakh.

Azad Maidan unit while patrolling found a foreign national with 20 grams of Mephedrone worth Rs 50 thousand. While talking to midday, Anti-Narcotics Cell DCP Shivdeep Lande said, "The foreign nationals arrested with drugs are in our custody and the investigation is underway."

Also Read: Mumbai crime branch arrests man in 2011 murder case

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates