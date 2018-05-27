Anti-Sterlite protests: SC to hear plea for CBI probe into killings

As the petitioner, advocate G S Mani, mentioned his plea before a bench of Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice Indu Malhotra for urgent listing, the court said it would not entertain any mentioning of urgent matters on Friday and he may mention his pl



DMK MP Kanimozhi, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan and other supporters participate in a dawn-to-dusk bandh, condemning the police action against protesters in Tuticorin, in Chennai. Pic/PTI

The Supreme Court may hear on Monday a plea for a court-monitored CBI probe into the killing of over a dozen protesters during an anti-Sterlite rally in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu.

As the petitioner, advocate G S Mani, mentioned his plea before a bench of Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice Indu Malhotra for urgent listing, the court said it would not entertain any mentioning of urgent matters on Friday and he may mention his plea on May 28.

In his PIL, the Supreme Court lawyer alleged a "pre-planned murder" by the police with the help of high-level officers and civil administration. He sought registration of an FIR under section 302 (murder) of the IPC against the Thoothukudi collector, superintendent of police and other police officers. The petition said that announcement of Rs 10 lakh each as compensation to bereaved families was only meant to please the pubic.

He demanded that Rs 50 lakh be given each to the kin of police firing victims, and RS 25 lakh to the seriously injured. The petitioner demanded that Internet services in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts be restored, since these were suspended after the incident.

