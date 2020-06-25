Anu Aggarwal: For somebody who is from outside the industry, I relate to Sushant Singh Rajput

Anu Aggarwal rose to fame with Mahesh Bhatt's Aashiqui in 1990. A musical blockbuster, the actress, right with her debut, created national hysteria and escalated to the skies of stardom. The tragic and traumatic accident in 1999 changed things forever for the actress. She had to step away from all the fame and fortune that came her way.

Speaking to Pinkvilla recently, she talked about her tryst with stardom, how she was treated for being an outsider in the Hindi film industry, and why she relates to Sushant Singh Rajput. Talking to the portal, when asked about being treated like an outsider, she said, "Always. The thing is I don't know what to say. The aftermath of success is something that I had to deal with. I was stuck with the aftermath of that." She added that she did not even have the time to cherish her success. "I could hardly ever become arrogant, I was wondering how do I handle people."

She also spoke about he she was snubbed at an award function. She said, "I got nominated for my film Khalnakaa. Later, someone told me that at one award show, the jury saw my name and asked, 'Who is she, who are her parents, don't know where she has come from' and they removed my name from the lead actor category and put me in supporting actor category. I was not a supporting actress in it. I just went home and cried at night. I did not tell anyone. I wondered where am I?"

She then went on to state the reason why she relates to Sushant Singh Rajput, and this is what she had to say, "For somebody who is from outside the industry, that is why I relate to Sushant, you are treated as an outcast. With me, I did not have anyone to stand by me and the guy who wanted to stand with me wanted something from me which I didn't want. I understood at a very young age that you cannot take favour because then they will want something in return."

Coming to Rajput, success happened pretty early in the form of Pavitra Rishta, a very famous and popular television show. After Pavitra Rishta and its subsequent success, it was Bollywood calling for Rajput and he made a gripping debut with 2013's Kai Po Che. A resonating, relevant film that explored the themes of friendship, religion, and hope, Rajput delivered a confident, charismatic performance and it was immediately announced that a new star had arrived on the block.

There was no looking back for the actor then. He went on to do films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore. His most memorable performance came in 2016 when he took the challenge to emulate the physical and emotional nuances of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Lauded by fans and critics alike for his effective and energetic performance, Rajput nailed such a complex character with ease and aplomb!

