Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana set to come together for an action thriller

Anubhav Sinha has recently given trilogy of hits with Mulk, Article 15 and Thappad. These films were not only entertaining and successful at the box office, but also made a strong statement on societal stereotypes and managed to make a profound impact.

Anubhav Sinha's last outing with Ayushmann Khurrana, Article 15, is one film that has unequivocally been etched in people's minds and hearts. One of the few films which won both critical acclaim and had the box office ringing, Article 15 has also swept many awards in various ceremonies. At the recently concluded Zee Cine Awards, Article 15 won the award for the best film, which Ayushmann collected on behalf of the director, and also spoke about how the film was a labour of love, and was an extremely important film of our times considering the subject it tackled. The film also won awards for best writing, best dialogues and best background score.

After the phenomenal success of the first collaboration, Anubhav Sinha recently announced his next film with Ayushmann Khurrana, an action thriller which will be mounted on a large scale and is scheduled to release on 16th October. The announcement has caused quite a flutter amongst both the audience and the trade. The film promises high octane action, and considering Sinha's style of filmmaking and Ayushmann's track record of performances, the buzz around the film is already creating a huge buzz. With Article 15 winning such accolades and appreciation, everyone is eagerly looking forward to working on the director-actor duo's mammoth action thriller.