Anubhav Sinha: Thought shooting in India would be safer

Right after the release of Thappad in February, director Anubhav Sinha had begun work on his next. The yet-untitled action thriller was to mark his reunion with Ayushmann Khurrana after Article 15 (2019). While he had originally hoped to shoot the film abroad, he was compelled to rework his plans as several countries went into lockdown in March.

"I was in the process of finalising the location abroad when COVID-19 [broke out]. So, we thought shooting in India would be safer and started scouting for locations here. We were supposed to shoot from April to June. However, I returned from the recce on March 8, and soon after, we went into lockdown," recounts Sinha. Even as several filmmakers are considering returning to work, the director will take his time before resuming his place behind the camera. "As filmmakers, we get so absorbed in getting the right shot that we tend to ignore the precautions. That is not healthy. So, I am not bullish about shooting anytime soon."

Meanwhile, he is thrilled about the television premiere of Taapsee Pannu-led Thappad on Zee Cinema. Sinha hopes the film will reach a wider audience through television. "The film is made for women, but so many homemakers don't go to theatres. I am looking forward to their reaction."

