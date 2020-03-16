Anuj Saini on his experience of working with Jacqueline Fernandez

To make an entry in the world of glitz and glamour is not an easy task. Fulfilling his dream and living it is Anuj Saini, a popular name who established himself in the ad world in less than 2 years. In very less time, he became the favourite choice among the prominent brands including Tata, Coca Cola, Cadbury, Hide & Seek and many more. One of the biggest highlights of his career was he being featured in the romantic music video titled ‘Vaaste’ opposite Dhvani Bhanushali. The song has garnered more than 730 million views which is a huge achievement.

Saini has now bagged yet another song and this time it is with Jacqueline Fernandez. The music video titled ‘Mere Angne Mein’ which was released a day before Holi 2020 has already surpassed more than 30 million views till now. The song is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru who even directed ‘Vaaste’. “It’s always delightful when you get an opportunity to share screen space with reputed names from Bollywood. It was a great experience to share the same frame with Jacqueline Fernandez”, quoted Anuj Saini.

It is not known to many that Anuj holds a degree in engineering, but he always wanted to become an actor. Chasing towards his dreams, the young guy has already made his name among the top brands. Besides this, he has also worked with many renowned actresses of B-Town including Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh among others. With having a long way to go, this talented actor has surely got a lot to achieve in the coming years.

