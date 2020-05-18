Anup Jalota introduces Jasleen Matharu to a surgeon, says 'hopeful things will work out between them'!

When the 12th season of Bigg Boss began in 2018, everyone thought that Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota are in a relationship and their chemistry was very much evident on the show. Cut to the current time, it seems the ace singer has played Cupid for her and someone else. That someone else is a Bhopal-based surgeon and talking to Times of India, Jasleen has spilled the beans on this new man in her life, and how they are talking things ahead.

She said, "Anup Ji had told me about this doctor, who separated from his wife last year. But, the matter couldn't progress owing to the lockdown. However, rather than delaying it further, he introduced us virtually. We talk a lot and get along well." And did he talk about her relationship rumours with Jalota? This is what the actress said, "He has not mentioned it even once. Anyway, we don't talk about each other's past. He is yet to get a divorce and so, we are taking one day at a time. I just want to say that it's my life and I am happy that Anupji is involved in it."

Jalota also spoke about the surgeon and gave a brief detail about him and said, "Theirs is a cultured family and I have known them for five-six years. I am hopeful that things will work out between them, eventually." It seems it's time to reiterate what has been stated multiple times before- Anything can happen in Tinsel Town. Now let's see how long does it take for Jasleen to introduce this surgeon to all of us and her fans!

