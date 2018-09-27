bollywood

Under the Alumni of FTII category, the ones who made it to the nomination list are - directors Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, actor Danny Denzongpa and cinematographer Mahesh Aney.

Anup Jalota, Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swamy named members of FTII society

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Wednesday constituted the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Society, comprising Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, singer Anup Jalota and other noted celebs from the film and television industry. The nomination was put forth under three categories, Persons of Eminence, Alumni of FTII and Experts Representing the Activities of the Central Government.

Under the Persons of Eminence category, the celebrities who made it to the nomination list are singers Yesudas and Anup Jalota, actors Kangana Ranaut, Divya Dutta, Satish Kaushik and Arvind Swami, producer Brijendra Pal Singh and Archana Rakesh Singh, Chairperson, School of Communication Studies at Punjab University.

In addition to them, the following have been nominated under the Experts Representing the Activities of the Central Government category:

-N Sarvana (Joint Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resources Development)

-Raveesh Kumar (Ministry of External Affairs)

-Chaitanya Prasad (ADG, Directorate of Film Festival)

In a media interaction, veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is also the current President of the FTII Society, said that it would be an honour to work with the new members.

The tenure of the non-official members, including the President, will be for three years (starting from March 04, 2017) or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

