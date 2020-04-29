Anup Jalota: Ranbir Kapoor will fit perfectly in my biopic, Kareena Kapoor Khan can play my first wife

Anup Jalota is the man who's known as the Bhajan Samrat. He has sung the maximum number of religious songs in Hindi Cinema if one can jog off his memory. And he also participated in Bigg Boss 12 in 2018. And now, he's back with some candid and interesting revelations.

In an interview with Navbharat Times, he was asked about the possibility of his biopic in the future and whom would he like to see in the film. He said, "I think Ranbir Kapoor, one of the finest actors of Bollywood, will fit perfectly in my biopic. I have seen his work in Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju, and he has brought Sanjay's character alive on screen effortlessly and very convincingly." Since he spoke about Sanju, the film had multiple heroines that Dutt met in the course of his personal and professional journey.

Jalota stated how his biopic would also need a lot of actresses. "If my biopic is made then it will have four heroines because I had three weddings and later the chapter with Jasleen Matharu in Bigg Boss. By the way, Jasleen can do her own role and if the director wants, then I can also be a part of my biopic." And coming to which heroine he would like to see in his biopic, he had a very interesting answer.

He stated, "My relationship with my first wife Sonali Seth lasted for eight years. I think Kareena Kapoor Khan can be cast for her role. Then, I lived with my third wife Medha Gujral for 20 years before she passed away due to a cardiac arrest in 2014. She was 40 when I met her and whenever I think about an actress portraying Medha, Neena Gupta's face comes in my mind. Medha's face was very similar to Neena's and hence, she fits the role perfectly."

Well, that's a rather unique ensemble he has thought of! What are your thoughts?

