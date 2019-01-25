Anup Soni launches his book Crime Patrol: The Most Thrilling Stories in Bandra

national

Crime Patrol: The Most Thrilling Stories is co-authored by Oswald Pereira and gives the readers insights into the modus operandi of criminals and the police's skills in nabbing them

Oswald Pereira, Anup Soni, Deepti Naval, John Abraham and Raj Babbar at the book launch of Crime Patrol: The Most Thrilling Stories held at Titles Waves in Bandra

Actor turned author Anup Soni launched Crime Patrol: The Most Thrilling Stories, co-authored by Oswald Pereira, at Title Waves, Bandra on Friday, Mumbai. The book was launched by Bollywood celebrity, John Abraham who engaged in an eye-opening conversation about crime hike in the country. Gracing the event with their presence were eminent celebrities such as Aditya Srivastava, Dayanand Shetty, Deepti Naval, Nandita Puri, Juhi Babbar, and Raj Babbar.

The evening was full of contemplative ideas that unfurled from the conversation between the panelists. Backed by his extensive research, Oswald Pereira indulged in a discussion about the nature of crimes in India while Annup and John put forward their understanding of crime and criminals based on the roles they have played during their acting careers. The panelists also talked about some of the instances listed in the book, basis the show, that aim to enhance the apprehension of the readers towards the rising crime rate in India.

Speaking at the launch Anup Soni said, “It is only human to feel emotions of jealousy, hate, and greed, people who commit these crimes are not hardcore criminals, they are people like us, who did not know where to draw the line when to stop. Everybody goes through a certain amount of problems in their life but committing a crime isn't a solution to them. Crime never pays."



Anup Soni speaking about his book Crime Patrol: The Most Thrilling Stories

Speaking about the book, Oswald Pereira said, “The book is not meant to condemn the criminals. One is not born a criminal but is driven by certain circumstances in a spur of the moment. Victims are not only the people who have been affected but also the families of the criminals. They are branded as criminals for life for no fault of theirs."



Commenting on the understanding of crime in India, John Abraham said, “At the micro level, It is important for us to stand up against the pettiest of crimes. Since human nature is essential of being self-centered, we need to be sensitised towards the crimes repeatedly. It is a conscientious process because as human beings we do not really acknowledge or react to crimes until we have experienced it ourselves."

"It’s imperative to understand the psyche of criminals and analyze the reasons for these brutal incidents in order to lessen crime. May this book guides us in that direction." Manoj Bajpayee said.



Shilpa Shetty too shared her views on the book. She added, "Shocking, moving, and riveting stories so well-written. Intriguing to see the modus operandi of criminals and the police's skills in nabbing them. From an avid ‘CrimePatrol’ watcher and fan...this is an eye-opener and a great read."



Crime Patrol: The Most Thrilling Stories - The book is a deep analysis into the psyche behind the criminal activities. The book attempts to gain an understanding and reason with brutal incidents that India has witnessed in the past decade. Backed by factual and statistical research, the book is a thoroughly researched compilation of crime reports and instances that strives to make its readers more aware of their surroundings.

