Anupam Kher believes 'Namaste' is the way to go to avoid risk of Coronavirus infection

Amid the outbreak of COVID-19, known colloquially as Coronavirus, people across the world have taken to wearing masks that will keep them from getting infected. Many others have taken to greeting people with a 'namaste' instead of shaking hands and hugging. Veteran actor Anupam Kher, too, has appealed to his fans to opt for a 'namaste' to greet people.

While sharing a video on Twitter, Kher wrote, "Of late I am being told by lots of people to keep washing hands to prevent any kind of infection. I do that in any case. But also want to suggest the age-old Indian way of greeting people called #Namaste. It is hygienic, friendly & centres your energies. Try it. #caronavirus (sic)"

Of late I am being told by lots of people to keep washing hands to prevent any kind of infection. I do that in any case. But also want to suggest the age old Indian way of greeting people called #Namaste. It is hygienic, friendly & centres your energies. Try it. ðð #caronavirus pic.twitter.com/ix7e6S8Abp — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 3, 2020

Two confirmed cases of the disease were recently recorded in Telangana and Delhi each. As the death toll due to Coronavirus has reached 3,000 globally, the world is struggling to find ways to avoid getting infected. People are being asked to refrain from non-essential travel to Iran, Italy, South Korea and Singapore. The UAE has reported 19 cases so far.

On the work front, Anupam Kher currently plays Dr Vijay Kapoor on the NBC drama New Amsterdam.

