Anupam Kher grows a beard after 37 years
Amid the lockdown, veteran actor Anupam Kher has decided not to shave and let his beard grow.
Amid the lockdown, veteran actor Anupam Kher has decided not to shave and let his beard grow. On Tuesday, Kher took to Instagram and shared a picture in which he is seen flaunting his beard. He also revealed that he's sporting a beard after almost 37 years. "The face is a picture of the mind with the eyes as it's interpreter." Thanks to the #Lockdown I could grow my beard after 37 years," the actor wrote.
Reacting to Kher's salt and pepper look, a user commented: "Beard suits you". Another one wrote: "Loving your new look sir". On the work front, Kher was last seen in a medical drama, "New Amsterdam".
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe