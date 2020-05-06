Anupam Kher grows a beard after 37 years

Amid the lockdown, veteran actor Anupam Kher has decided not to shave and let his beard grow. On Tuesday, Kher took to Instagram and shared a picture in which he is seen flaunting his beard. He also revealed that he's sporting a beard after almost 37 years. "The face is a picture of the mind with the eyes as it's interpreter." Thanks to the #Lockdown I could grow my beard after 37 years," the actor wrote.

Reacting to Kher's salt and pepper look, a user commented: "Beard suits you". Another one wrote: "Loving your new look sir". On the work front, Kher was last seen in a medical drama, "New Amsterdam".

