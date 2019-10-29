Anupam Kher has a fan moment with Amitabh Bachchan at his Diwali party

Anupam Kher attended the Diwali bash hosted by Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan and couldn't control himself from being star-struck and having his fan moment. He took to his Twitter account and shared his glorious moment, take a look:

Thank you dearest @SrBachchan ji & Jaya ji for a loving and grand Diwali Party. Had a blast. Met so many friends under one beautiful roof. Have been in NYC so didn't realise I had missed my colleagues this much. So many affectionate hugs warmed my heart. Jai Ho.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #FanMoment pic.twitter.com/hpqRrgcc4m — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 28, 2019

Bachchan and Kher have worked together in many films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sooryavansham, Mohabbattein and Sarkar. Both of them are fine artists in their own individual ways. And this is the reason that they still continue to be flooded with work and age is just a number for them.

Talking about Bachchan first, he has completed 50 glorious years in Hindi cinema in 2019 and has as many as four films lined up for release. The first one is a thriller titled Chehre, also starring Emraan Hashmi and Kriti Kharbanda, and releasing on February 21, 2020. This will be followed by Gulabo Sutabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, and releasing on April 24. The megastar also has Brahmastra and Jhund coming up.

Brahmastra is a three-part superhero drama that also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy. Jhund is directed by Sairat fame Nagraj Manjule and should release soon. Coming to Kher, he has Hotel Mumbai coming up, based on the 26/11 attacks of 2008 that shook the nation. Directed by Anthony Maras, the film stars Dev Patel and Hollywood actor Armie Hammer and is all set to hit the screens in India on November 29, along with Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara and Saif Ali Khan and Tabu's Jawaani Jaaneman.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates