Anupam Kher on playing Dr Manmohan Singh: Toughest thing I've done as actor

Anupam Kher on his toil to replicate Dr Manmohan Singh's "husky" voice in next The Accidental Prime Minister

Anupam Kher and Dr Manmohan Singh

Anupam Kher did not need words to create a stir with a six-second-long video — one that saw him stepping out of a building in character as Dr Manmohan Singh — that he shared on social media in April.

As though the deftness with which he had nabbed the mannerisms of his muse wasn't reason enough to pique curiosity, Kher, only yesterday, further gave a glimpse of the precision with which he aped the former prime minister's method of speech. Kher says that replicating the faint voice synonymous to Singh for The Accidental Prime Minister took three months to nab.

"I used techniques I had learnt when studying drama. The process affected my throat, because Dr Singh's voice is husky and thinner [than mine]. I would gargle often, and practise exercises for my voice. It was the toughest thing I have had to do as an actor," says Kher. A unit hand reveals that Kher also watched over 400-hours of footage of Singh to study his mannerisms. "Some of the videos included tapes from Republic Day parades and conferences."

