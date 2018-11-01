Anupam Kher on resigning from FTII: Hadn't told governing council of my decision

bollywood

Anupam Kher on how his resignation from FTII chairmanship comes as a shock to colleagues

In a move that sent ripples across the industry, Anupam Kher stepped down from his post of chairman of Films & Television Institute of India (FTII) yesterday, owing to his commitment to international projects. In his resignation letter addressed to Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Kher ­— who features in the NBC drama New Amsterdam — wrote that the show would require him to be stationed in the US for "nearly nine months between 2018 and 2019", which would deter him from being actively involved in the operations of the FTII.

When mid-day reached out to Kher, the actor revealed that the governing council — which was formed by him in the course of the year and includes members like Kangana Ranaut, Divya Dutta and Satish Kaushik — was shocked by his sudden exit. "I had put together the governing council by roping in Rajkumar Hirani, Arvind Swami and Satish Kaushik, among others. I hadn't told any of them about my resignation. [It's only after I tweeted that] they started calling me to say that they joined because of me. I told them to continue their work for the FTII," said Kher.

The veteran added that he wouldn't be able to do justice to the job with the series demanding his attention. "It's a great institution, but it needs somebody who can give it a little more time. I was doing that, but now I need to find new horizons. I am thrilled that the series is doing well. This is my way to represent India."

Meanwhile, Kaushik was elected as the vice president of the FTII Society in a meeting held on Tuesday.

