Anupam Kher: Sooryavansham most-watched film on TV

On completion of 19 years of popular Bollywood film 'Sooryavansham' since its release, veteran actor Anupam Kher said it is the most watched movie on the small screen. Anupam features alongside veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan, Kader Khan and late actress Soundarya in the film.

#Sooryavansham was released today in 1999. Apart from doing great at the box office. It is also the most watched film in the history of television. It is shown so many times on TV that people know the dialogues backwards.ðÂ¤£ðÂÂÂ #19yearsOfSooryavansham pic.twitter.com/ED3LeE4vYU — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 21, 2018

''Sooryavansham' was released today in 1999. Apart from doing great at the box office, it is also the most watched film in the history of television. It is shown so many times on TV that people know the dialogues backwards,' Anupam tweeted.

Directed by E. V. V. Satyanarayana, the film shows a true to life story related to an Indian family, where the esteem of a family is held in high regard.

