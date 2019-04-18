Anupam Kher-starrer One Day first glimpse out

bollywood

After playing the lead role in 'The Accidental Prime Minister', Anupam Kher is all set to enthrall the moviegoers with his upcoming film 'One Day'. Ahead of its teaser release, which is expected to come out soon, a glimpse of the film has been released which is sure to pique viewers' curiosity.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a short clip of the film, which shows what's in store for the viewers.

Anupam Kher... Here's the first glimpse of the forthcoming thriller #OneDay... Directed by Ashok Nanda... Teaser coming soon. pic.twitter.com/jT5BppRynX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2019

The video clip is mainly a montage of slow, cryptic shots showcasing Anupam as a man engrossed in his thoughts.

In the video, Anupam can be seen dressed like an old man where he is seen delivering his monologue. The film's tagline states, 'Where's there is justice, there will be victory' which seems like the base of the film and rightly sets the tone for the film's subject.

The poster of the film was released in February by the veteran actor on his Instagram account. Going by the film's poster, the story may revolve around a retired man who tries solving a crime to get justice.

Directed by Ashok Nanda, the film is a thriller. It is produced by Ketan Patel and Swati Singh and is slated to release in summer, this year.

