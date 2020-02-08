Search

Anupam Kher, Taapsee Pannu, Konkana Sensharma urge Delhiites to cast their vote

Published: Feb 08, 2020, 13:30 IST | ANI | Mumbai

B-town celebs on Saturday urged citizens to cast their vote in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections

B-town celebs on Saturday urged citizens to cast their vote in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a GIF on Twitter and wrote, "kRpyaa vott kiijie / Please vote!! #DelhiAssemblyElections."

In the GIF, Kher is seen in a black shirt, pointing towards the finger which is inked post voting. The text on the gif reads, "Please vote."

Konkona Sen also shared a tweet and wrote, "Vote wisely Delhi. Vote against hate."

Taapsee Pannu also took to Instagram to share a picture along with her family after they cast their vote. She wrote, "' Pannu Parivaar' has voted. Have you? #VoteDelhi #EveryVoteCounts,"

The 'Saand Ki Aankh' actor flew to her hometown -- Delhi -- on Friday with her mother and shared a picture from the flight on her Twitter account and wrote: "A short break from work to make sure WE VOTE !"

Polling for the 70 seats of Delhi Assembly began at 8 am in the national capital amid tight security on Saturday. The voting will continue till 6 pm in the evening.

