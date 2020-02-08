Anupam Kher, Taapsee Pannu, Konkana Sensharma urge Delhiites to cast their vote
B-town celebs on Saturday urged citizens to cast their vote in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections
B-town celebs on Saturday urged citizens to cast their vote in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a GIF on Twitter and wrote, "kRpyaa vott kiijie / Please vote!! #DelhiAssemblyElections."
à¤à¥à¤ªà¤¯à¤¾ à¤µà¥à¤ à¤à¥à¤à¤¿à¤à¥¤ Please vote!! ð #DelhiAssemblyElections pic.twitter.com/1NV0rp5xab— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 8, 2020
In the GIF, Kher is seen in a black shirt, pointing towards the finger which is inked post voting. The text on the gif reads, "Please vote."
Konkona Sen also shared a tweet and wrote, "Vote wisely Delhi. Vote against hate."
Vote wisely Delhi. Vote against hate.— Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) February 8, 2020
Taapsee Pannu also took to Instagram to share a picture along with her family after they cast their vote. She wrote, "' Pannu Parivaar' has voted. Have you? #VoteDelhi #EveryVoteCounts,"
‘Pannu Parivaar’ has voted.— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 8, 2020
Have you ?#VoteDelhi #EveryVoteCounts pic.twitter.com/LdynINfI0P
The 'Saand Ki Aankh' actor flew to her hometown -- Delhi -- on Friday with her mother and shared a picture from the flight on her Twitter account and wrote: "A short break from work to make sure WE VOTE !"
A short break from work to make sure WE VOTE !— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 7, 2020
Will you ???? #ProudDelhiite #DelhiVotes pic.twitter.com/P330TesFq5
Polling for the 70 seats of Delhi Assembly began at 8 am in the national capital amid tight security on Saturday. The voting will continue till 6 pm in the evening.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe