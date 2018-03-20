Anupam Kher treats Robert De Niro to dinner at an Indian restaurant in New York

Anupam Kher has been shooting for an international TV series in NY



Anupam Kher

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took Hollywood star Robert De Niro, his wife Grace, director David O. Russell and a few other friends to a popular Indian restaurant. "It was a wonderful evening. I took Robert De Niro and his wife Grace, David O. Russell and his wife Holly and their friends out for dinner to an Indian restaurant. They absolutely loved the food there. We were there for over two hours," Anupam said in a statement about their visit to the restaurant last week.

Anupam has been shooting for an international TV series here.

De Niro had earlier surprised Anupam by hosting a birthday dinner for the Indian actor, who turned 63 on March 7.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever