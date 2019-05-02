Anupam Kher's One Day: Justice Delivered to release on June 14

bollywood

Anupam Kher and Esha Gupta-starrer One Day: Justice Delivered will hit the theatres countrywide on June 14

Anupam Kher and Esha Gupta-starrer "One Day: Justice Delivered" will hit the theatres countrywide on June 14.

The film, directed by Ashok Nanda, revolves around a crime branch special officer, who investigates the serial disappearance of high profile individuals in a state capital. Gupta portrays a cop in the movie, while Kher essays the role of a lawyer.

"'One Day...' is a crime suspense drama with lots of twists and turns. All the actors have portrayed their characters very well.

"We are happy to announce that the movie is releasing June 14 and we hope the audience would like it," Co-producer Swati Singh said in a statement here.

The makers recently released a glimpse of the film on social media. The video clip is mainly a montage of slow, cryptic shots showcasing Anupam as a man engrossed in his thoughts.

In the video, Anupam can be seen dressed like an old man where he is seen delivering his monologue. The film's tagline states, 'Where's there is justice, there will be victory' which seems like the base of the film and rightly sets the tone for the film's subject.

The poster of the film was released in February by the veteran actor on his Instagram account. Going by the film's poster, the story may revolve around a retired man who tries solving a crime to get justice.

Produced by Ketan Patel and Singh, One Day: Justice Delivered also stars Zarina Wahab, Kumud Mishra, Zakir Hussain and Rajesh Sharma, among others.

